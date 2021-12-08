Non-banking finance company (NBFC), IIFL Home Finance Ltd, has launched a public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) worth ₹1,000 crore, offering coupon rates ranging from 8.20% to 8.75% per annum.

The tranche II issue includes a base issue size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹900 crore aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore. The NCD issue will remain open for subscription till on 28 December with an option of early closure or extension.

The secured issue by the wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance Ltd has been rated AA with a stable outlook by Crisil Ratings Ltd and AA+ with a negative outlook by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd. The issue has a face value of ₹1,000 each and the minimum application size is ₹10,000.

There are eight series of NCDs available with a fixed coupon and having tenures of 36 months, 60 months and 84 months with annual, monthly and cumulative payout options. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Net proceeds of the issue will be utilized for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment or prepayment of principal and interest of existing borrowings of the company (at least 75%) - and the rest (maximum up to 25%) for general corporate purposes.

Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com, said, “While the interest rate continues to remain low, investors who are willing to take additional risk can look at it for regular income considering the attractive rate of return in the present scenario."

However, the additional return on any investment comes additional risk. “Hence, investors with moderately high to high-risk appetite may like to look at this NCD. It may not suit risk-averse investors who prefer low or limited risk. They may consider investing in fixed income through debt mutual funds as the investment is diversified across different companies and instruments instead of just one company or an instrument," Chetanwala added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.