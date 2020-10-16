IMF urges policymakers to avoid premature withdrawal of support for the economy

"It relates to the spread and infectiousness of the virus, the public health response, the extent of global spillovers, financial market sentiment, and the persistence of supply chain disruptions. All this means that we have to be prepared for setbacks," she said. “We are experiencing a tale of two cities. Parts of the economy and those employed in it are doing well – especially the digital economy and tech sector—while others face the grim reality of protracted, and even permanent decline," Georgieva said. PTI LKJ NSA