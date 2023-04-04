IMF warns of ongoing financial risks following banking turmoil

IMF warns of ongoing financial risks following banking turmoil2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Central banks on both sides of the Atlantic have been walking a fine line as they attempt to tackle high inflation by raising interest rates without adding to the turmoil in the banking sector
The recent banking turmoil in the United States and Europe could spread to crucial non-bank institutions like pension funds, further complicating central banks' fight against high inflation, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×