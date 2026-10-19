FCNR inflows ease liquidity constraints but weigh on private banks’ margins

Subhana Shaikh
5 min read19 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The pressure was visible at HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, even as all three reported higher year-on-year net profit for the July-September quarter of FY27.(PTI)
Summary
The margin compression reflects the impact of foreign-currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits, which banks have mobilized faster than they can deploy into loans at normal lending spreads

Mumbai: A surge in foreign-currency deposits has bolstered Indian banks’ liquidity and supported strong credit growth, but the funds have also squeezed net interest margins (NIMs) in the September quarter, particularly at private-sector lenders.

The pressure was visible at HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, even as all three reported higher year-on-year net profit for the July-September quarter of FY27. ICICI Bank’s NIM declined to 4.18% from 4.36% in the June quarter, while Axis Bank’s fell to 3.36% from 3.46%. HDFC Bank reported a NIM of 3.2%, down from 3.3% a quarter earlier.

The margin compression reflects the impact of foreign-currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits, which banks have mobilized faster than they can deploy into loans at normal lending spreads. The Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to attract dollar inflows have eased funding constraints, but the surplus liquidity is weighing on near-term profitability until the funds are deployed into higher-yielding assets.

Also Read | FCNR liquidity boost comes with margin cost for private banks

The drop in banks’ margins is because of the impact of significant FCNR(B) flows, said Sanjay Agarwal, director at Care Ratings. He expects some reversal in the December quarter, after which margins should return to their normal trend.

ICICI Bank attributed around 9-10 basis points of margin pressure to the change in its deposit mix following the mobilization of approximately $18 billion in FCNR(B) deposits. The bank expects the full impact of these funds to be felt in the December quarter.

“The full impact would largely get reflected in the third quarter, after which we expect the margins to start moving up, even based on the current level of policy rates,” executive director Sandeep Batra said during the post-earnings conference call on Saturday.

HDFC, Axis impact

Axis Bank estimated that FCNR(B) deposits and their deployment reduced its NIM by around 11 basis points. Excluding this impact, its core NIM improved marginally to 3.47% from 3.46% in the previous quarter.

Chief financial officer Rajeev Mantri said the bank was working to improve margins through changes in its asset and liability mix. This includes deploying FCNR(B) funds to support advances and replace higher-cost deposits and borrowings.

HDFC Bank also expects its margins to improve. “The margin trajectory should be upwards from the next quarter onwards. I think that should happen, that's pretty significant,” chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said.

Jagdishan added that rising interest rates should also support margins, given that a large part of the bank’s balance sheet is linked to variable benchmarks, allowing interest rates on assets to adjust relatively faster.

Federal Bank managing director K.V.S. Manian expects the bank’s margins to improve by 5-6 basis points over the rest of the financial year. Its NIM stood at 3.32% in the September quarter, marginally lower than 3.33% in the previous quarter.

“Despite a 6.7% QoQ increase in NII, NIM remained steady at 3.32% as the lending against FCNR(B) deposits offset the benefit of higher interest income,” Elara Securities said in a report on Saturday.

Earnings resilient

The margin pressure did not prevent the four banks from reporting year-on-year profit growth, although the drivers varied.

Also Read | ‘Use FCNR breather to transform how we finance our current account deficit’

HDFC Bank reported standalone net profit of about 19,510 crore, up 5% year-on-year, while net interest income (NII) rose 9.7% to 34,619 crore. Loans grew 16.3% and deposits expanded 18.8%. However, treasury trading gains fell sharply to 780 crore from 2,390 crore a year earlier. Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.11% from 1.17% a quarter earlier.

“Overall, a combination of healthy NII growth, subdued non-interest income growth, continued opex discipline and higher provisioning resulted in another quarter of weak earnings growth. Consequently, RoA (return on assets) moderated marginally by ~4bp q-o-q to 1.8% during the quarter,” Bernstein said in a report on Saturday.

ICICI Bank reported the strongest combination of core income and profit growth among the three large private lenders. Net profit rose more than 20% to 14,843 crore, while NII grew 17.7% to 25,339 crore. Its loan portfolio expanded 30% and deposits rose 27%. Excluding FCNR(B) deposits, loan and deposit growth stood at 24.1% and 17%, respectively, highlighting the underlying expansion in its domestic franchise.

“ICICI Bank delivered another standout quarter, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing large private bank. Loan and deposit growth accelerated sharply, while NIM moderated during the quarter, margin compression was broadly in line with peers and strong balance-sheet growth continued to support healthy NII growth,” a foreign brokerage said in a separate report.

“Combined with robust fee income momentum and improving asset-quality trends, this enabled the bank to sustain best-in-class operating and earnings growth,” the report added.

Axis Bank’s net profit increased 38% year-on-year to 7,003 crore, supported by 12% growth in NII to 15,371 crore and a substantial decline in provisions. Its gross NPA ratio eased by 12 basis points from the previous quarter to 1.16%.

Federal Bank’s loan book rose 22% year-on-year, crossing 3 trillion during the quarter. Growth was driven by traction in mid-yielding segments such as gold loans and lending against FCNR(B) deposits.

“Management reiterated its guidance of 5-6bps improvement in margin in a non-linear pattern, led by change in loan mix and granularization of liability franchise,” Elara Securities said.

Also Read | Dollar deluge from FCNR push to test RBI's liquidity drain toolkit

RBL Bank, in its September-quarter results declared on 12 October, said margins were likely to remain under pressure in the coming quarter as the full impact of FCNR(B) deposits played out. It was an outlier during the reporting quarter, with NIM improving to 4.61% from 4.13% in the previous quarter and 4.51% a year earlier.

Anshika Kayastha and Samriddhi Mahar contributed to this story.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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