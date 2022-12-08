Impact of RBI repo rate hike: List of banks raises interest rates on home loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate for the fifth time in FY23 in an effort to combat inflation. On December 7, 2022, the central bank announced its most recent monetary policy announcement, increasing the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%. Financial institutions are under influence to increase deposits as a result of the strong credit growth. These increases typically affect loan rates more instantly than deposit rates, which has in fact prompted some banks to announce interest rate hikes on home loan products one day after the RBI announced its repo rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}