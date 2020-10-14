Implement interest on interest waiver scheme at the earliest: SC to govt

The apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, told the Centre to swiftly implement its decisions to waive compound interest. “Why one-month time to implement such a small decision... Benefits of government’s concessions to borrowers up to Rs. 2crore must be implemented as soon as possible," he added, “It’s not fair on the Centre's part to take a month to implement decision. See the plight of common people, when you've already decided to help."