HDFC Bank today launched myApps application to boost digital payments in India. myApps is a unique customised suite of banking products to benefit urban local bodies, housing societies, local clubs and gymkhanas and religious institutions. In a first, HDFC bank is helping organisations to entirely digitise their ecosystem through myApps. At present HDFC Bank is offering four types of applications — mySociety, myClub, myPrayer and myCity.

myApps will allow institutions to customise their branding and content, HDFC Bank said in a statement. One can publish their application on the Google PlayStore or Apple AppStore in the name of the institution. myApps will be free to all members of each institution. There will be no monthly subscription charges. Members can pay monthly bill or fee and make an online booking for different facilities via myApps.

myApps will enable the organisation to get easy access to reports on payments, facilities booked by members, requests and complaints registered by users. They can also use the app to broadcast notices and engage with members on various events, HDFC Bank said. There are also no restrictions on the number of users.

Organisations can also update their users with the latest announcements through this application. myApps will also have options to broadcast notices and engage with members on various events.

Moreover, the app can be customised in over 20 languages starting with Hindi and English.

This initiative is a part of the HDFC Bank’s strategy to take digitisation to the next level by focusing on providing value beyond basic banking services, the statement said. With the launch of this new product, HDFC is tapping into B2B2C space. "The myApps suite of products will provide our institutional customers with convenience, flexibility and the extra digital edge they need to ensure they are enhancing their services and further the Digital India mission," said Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government & Institutional Business, Start-ups and E-Commerce, HDFC Bank.

User data will be hosted on the institution’s server, which the bank will facilitate to ensure complete data privacy and security.