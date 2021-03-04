In a first, RBI announces Operation Twist-cum-OMO

Mumbai: In a first, the Reserve bank of India on Thursday announced that it will purchase government securities worth ₹20,000 crore and sell securities worth ₹15,000 crore on 10 March. This makes it a combination of Operation Twist of ₹15,000 crore and open market operations of ₹5000 crore, a sign that RBI is open to using all tools to stabilize yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed at 6.22% after touching a 11-month high of 6.26% on Thursday.

RBI said it will purchase securities maturing in 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2033, and sell short-dated securities maturing in November this year, and February and May of next year.

"This year Banks and other investors have made reasonable amount of gain, which is adding to high appetite for risks. Concern is next year once we will start with clean slate, then RBI's support will be more required. And given the liquidity overhang, OT is expected be used mostly," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings.

So far RBI has resorted to either an Operation Twist or OMO at a time. The move to experiment with two tools suggests RBI’s desperation to bring down the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond to below 6% to support the government’s borrowing programme. The central bank has been conducting OMOs and has also been directly intervening in the secondary market to smoothen the yield curve. So far this fiscal, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of G-Secs of ₹4.07 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans of ₹30,000 crore

On 25 February RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had urged cooperation from bond market participants for the “orderly evolution of the yield curve". He had also assured that the central bank will not drain liquidity prematurely to stifle growth.

RBI has been devolving auctions, or forcing underwriters of bonds to buy the bonds, or even cancelling auctions to check yields. With ₹12 lakh government borrowing programme coming up in the next financial year, the market expects the central bank to step up its bond buying through open market operations.

