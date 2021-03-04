In a first, RBI announces Operation Twist-cum-OMO

So far RBI has resorted to either an Operation Twist or OMO at a time. The move to experiment with two tools suggests RBI’s desperation to bring down the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond to below 6% to support the government’s borrowing programme. The central bank has been conducting OMOs and has also been directly intervening in the secondary market to smoothen the yield curve. So far this fiscal, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of G-Secs of ₹4.07 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans of ₹30,000 crore

