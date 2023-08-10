Industry
In a pickle? The veggies behind the RBI rates
SummaryIn July inflation is expected to be higher than what was seen in June, primarily on account of a spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to maintain the status quo and keep the repo rate—the rate at which it lends to banks—at 6.5%. This was largely because the RBI believes high inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. Mint examines the details:
