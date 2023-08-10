In a pickle? The veggies behind the RBI rates

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has decided to maintain the status quo and keep the repo rate—the rate at which it lends to banks—at 6.5%. This was largely because the RBI believes high inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. Mint examines the details:

Why did RBI maintain the status quo?

Retail inflation, which averaged at 6.7% during 2022-23, declined in May to 4.3%—very close to the RBI’s target of 4%. But it rose to 4.8% in June on the back of higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, cereals, pulses and spices. In July inflation is expected to be higher than what was seen in June, primarily on account of a spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes. Other than this, the RBI expects inflation to go up in the next few months “on account of supply disruptions due to adverse weather conditions". Taking these factors into account, the RBI has decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.5%.

What does it mean for home loan borrowers?

The repo rate was kept at 4% until April 2022. RBI started raising it to control high inflation that had crept into the economy, and, by February it was at 6.5%—an increase of 250 basis points in less than one year. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage. This has led to home loan EMIs creeping up. The interest rate on home loans has gone up from 6.5-7% to 9-10%. The EMI on a 20-year home loan of Rs40 lakh at 6.5% was a little over Rs29,800. This has jumped by more than 20% to about Rs36,000 at 9%. This, in turn, has messed up the monthly budget of many families paying off home loans.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

What does RBI’s inflation forecast look like?

The RBI has revised its retail inflation forecast for 2023-24 to 5.4%. It had earlier expected the inflation to be at 5.1%. The inflation in July to September is expected to be 6.2%. Inflation in April to June 2024 has been forecast at 5.2%. What all this tells us is that RBI expects inflation to be higher than its target of 4% for some time to come, which implies high interest rates.

Why raise rates amid soaring food inflation?

Food items constitute about two-fifths of the weight in the consumer price index used to measure retail inflation. So, the direction of food prices pretty much decides the direction of retail inflation. RBI has no way of influencing food prices. So, why maintain interest high rates? People form expectations of future inflation on the basis of the direction of food prices. Hence, it makes sense for a central bank to start raising rates when there is the danger of high food prices seeping into overall inflation.

Does the global scenario impact India?

Over the last few weeks, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of England have all raised interest rates to tackle high inflation. They have also said that they aren’t done with raising rates as yet, as inflation continues to remain higher than their target of 2%. Hence, it’s unlikely that the RBI will cut rates any time soon. If it starts cutting rates before these banks do, there’s the risk that money brought in by the foreign investors may leave India, as they’ll try taking advantage of higher rates in the western countries.