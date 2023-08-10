In a pickle? The veggies behind the RBI rates

What does it mean for home loan borrowers?

The repo rate was kept at 4% until April 2022. RBI started raising it to control high inflation that had crept into the economy, and, by February it was at 6.5%—an increase of 250 basis points in less than one year. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage. This has led to home loan EMIs creeping up. The interest rate on home loans has gone up from 6.5-7% to 9-10%. The EMI on a 20-year home loan of Rs40 lakh at 6.5% was a little over Rs29,800. This has jumped by more than 20% to about Rs36,000 at 9%. This, in turn, has messed up the monthly budget of many families paying off home loans.