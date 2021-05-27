MUMBAI: Bank frauds of Rs1 lakh and above fell 25% in value terms to Rs1.38 trillion in fiscal 2020-21, with the number of cases declining 15% year-on-year during the period, the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report showed on Thursday.

The share of public sector banks (PSBs) in total frauds, both in terms of number and value, fell while that of private sector banks rose. PSBs contributed more than 59% to the total value of frauds at Rs81,901 crore in FY21 compared to 80% in the previous year. On the other hand, private sector banks’ contribution to total value of frauds increased to 33% in FY21 from 18.4% a year ago.

Data from the central bank also showed that a majority of these frauds were in loan portfolios of banks, both in terms of number and value. The share of off-balance sheet (in terms of value) has been decreasing since 2018-19.

“Frauds have been occurring predominantly in the loan portfolio, both in terms of number and value," the RBI said in its annual report. “Though the value of frauds reported in advances category for 2020- 21, in percentage terms, remained almost same as compared to the last year, the incidence of frauds in advances category, in terms of number, has come down over the previous year," it said.

The average lag between the date of occurrence of frauds and their detection by banks and other financial institutions was 23 months during 2020-21. However, the delay was greater for large frauds of ₹100 crore and above with an average lag of 57 months.

