In RBI's reliefs, lenders see devil in the details

MUMBAI: After the initial euphoria over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) relief measures, lenders are disappointed with their fineprint and the impact they will have on banks' profitability.

The RBI on 17 April said banks must set aside 10% as provisions for all loans that come under the three-month moratorium announced on 27 March. It also said banks will get an additional 90 days to resolve assets under the 7 June, 2019, circular on stressed assets.

According to two senior bankers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the 10% extra provisioning for moratorium accounts will hit hard in terms of profitability, and ultimately, capital. The second impact will come from the fact that the 90-day extension under the 7-June circular will not be applicable to a bulk of the unresolved stressed assets, thus, adding to more provisions.

“When the RBI governor announced the moratorium, everybody jumped with joy, only to realise later that it comes with the rider of enhanced provisioning. The fear is that a large chunk of my capital may be wiped out because of the 10% additional provisioning," said chief of a public-sector bank.

As per the RBI's guidelines, banks have to set aside funds as provisions for each loan that they disburse and the amount increases with deteriorating asset quality.

The provision for standard loans ranges from 0.25 to 1% of the loan and provisions for a bad loan start at 15% and can reach up to 100%, as the quality of the loan deteriorates. Once provisions reach 100%, banks usually write-off the loan but also try recovering.

Industry experts have pegged the amount of excess provisions at a minimum of ₹30,000 crore spread over two quarters of March and June.

According to rating agency Icra, the proposal for 10% provisions on accounts under standstill on asset classification due to moratorium may significantly increase credit provisions for banks.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings at Icra, said with an estimate of 3-4% of the total bank credit being in overdue category, or special mention accounts (SMA1) and (SMA2), which currently requires provision of only 0.4%, the provisioning requirements of banks can increase by ₹30,000-40,000 crore.

Banks classify borrowers into special mention accounts based on their delay in repayment. Special mention account-0 (SMA- 0) loans are where the repayment overdue is between one to 30 days, SMA-1 between 31 to 60 days and SMA-2 from 61 to 90 days. The account turns non-performing (NPA) after 90 days of overdue.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said on 17 April that the central bank is “cognizant of the risk build-up in banks’ balance sheets on account of firm-level stress and delays in recoveries" and wants the extra provisions to act as a buffer for future defaults.

Meanwhile, Brickwork Ratings said the 10% precautionary provisioning could be adjusted against actual provisions if these accounts default in FY21.

“As per our estimates, the RBI’s stipulation on additional provisioning requirements could increase the total provisioning of banks by around ₹35,000 crore in the March-June 2020 period," said Vydianathan Ramaswamy, director, Brickwork Ratings.

For this calculation, Brickwork assumed that SMA accounts, at about 4% of total banking advances, have been accorded the loan moratorium.

These excess provisions, experts said, could gnaw away at the capital of banks, especially that of the public-sector banks, most of which rely solely on government backing to raise funds.

The second issue pointed out by bankers is with regard to provisions under the 7-June circular. The timeline for stressed asset resolution under this particular circular had two parts, the 30-day review period and the 180-day resolution period. Lenders who failed to resolve a stressed asset within the stipulated 210 days were required to set aside 20% as provisions.

“Many of the large accounts identified under the 7-June circular have completed the 180-day resolution period. Banks were hoping that these accounts will be resolved before March end. We had written to RBI seeking some leeway for these accounts, but it looks like the banks will have to bear the burden of additional provisioning," said the second banker cited earlier.

The RBI on 17 April made it clear that loan accounts, which have crossed 210 days, will still attract 20% penal provisions and the relaxation will only be available to ones yet to exhaust this limit. This means that banks need to set aside more provisions in the March quarter for unresolved stressed assets.

The central bank has allowed leeway only to those accounts, which were under the 30-day review period as on 1 March or where the 180-day resolution period had not expired as on 1 March. Bankers quoted above said most accounts where resolutions plans were being worked out since June last year, did not yield any result till January, the end of the 210-day period.