Income tax department detects irregularities in a Maharashtra cooperative bank

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has restrained about 1,200 accounts of an urban credit cooperative bank branch in Maharashtra after it detected irregularities in opening of accounts and cash deposits, as per an official statement on Saturday.

The tax department, citing an analysis of the bank’s software and the statements of key persons, said these accounts were opened without the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Irregularities were detected during a search and seizure operation conducted last Wednesday, which also covered residence of the bank's chairman and one of the directors, the department said.

Investigations showed that these bank accounts were opened without following Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and all the account opening forms were filled out by bank staff with their signatures or thumb impressions, the department alleged.

Multiple cash deposits of denomination of ₹1.9 lakh each, totalling ₹53.72 crore, were made into these accounts, the statement said. Of the total, more than 700 accounts have been identified which were opened in a series, where cash deposits worth more than ₹34.1 crore were made within seven days of opening of the accounts, during August 2020 to May 2021.

"These deposits have been structured to avoid mandatory PAN requirement for cash deposits over ₹2 lakh. The money has been subsequently converted into fixed deposits in the same branch," the department said.

Local enquiries in a few cases of such account holders showed that these persons were not aware of cash deposits in the bank, the department said. The department also alleged that bank officials could not explain the source of cash deposits and accepted that these were done at the behest of one of the directors of the bank described as a prominent local businessman engaged in trading of grains.

“On the basis of the evidences gathered and statements recorded, the entire amount of ₹53.72 crore has been restrained. Further investigations are in progress," the department said.

