Incremental credit offtake hits 13-year high in August: Report

Outstanding industry credit stood at ₹31.9 trillion as of 26 August 2022 , up from ₹31.6 trillion as of 25 March. The credit outstanding of the industry segment registered a growth of 11.4% y-o-y in August from 1.5% in the year-ago period. The growth was due to robust growth in the MSMEs which were driven by ECLGS, inflation-induced working capital requirements, and ease of doing business supported by increasing digitisation in the banking system for faster loan turnarounds.