Mint Explainer | Can India mop up $50 billion under RBI's FCNR (B) scheme?

Banks raised more than $17 billion through concessional foreign currency non-resident bank deposits after the Reserve Bank of India announced a special mobilization drive on 5 June. This has fuelled optimism that the scheme could outperform the previous FCNR (B) mobilization in 2013, when the RBI used a similar strategy during the taper tantrum to attract dollar inflows and stabilize the rupee. With the special window open till 30 September, can India raise $50 billion? Mint explains.
What is FCNR (B) and how does the RBI’s swap facility work?
An FCNR (B) account allows non-resident Indians (NRIs) to keep fixed deposits in India in foreign currency, protecting both the principal and the interest from exchange-rate fluctuations. The deposits are tax-free in India and freely repatriable.
On 5 June, the RBI allowed banks to raise fresh and renewed FCNR (B) deposits with maturities of three to five years and swap those dollars with the central bank at a concessional rate. By absorbing the foreign exchange hedging cost, the RBI has removed a key expense for banks, enabling them to offer higher dollar deposit interest rates to attract overseas capital.