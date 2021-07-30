As per the Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI), digital transactions have been growing leaps and bounds. As per the central bank, the index stood at 270.59 in March 2021 as against 207.84 for March 2020 and 153.47 in March 2019. It takes March 2018 as its base period, marking the score for the index at 100.

