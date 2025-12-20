After the big foreign bet on Indian lenders this year, older private banks get on to the 2026 radar
Summary
After a year of record foreign investments into Indian lenders, the question is whether older, mid-sized private sector banks will finally see meaningful global capital inflows in 2026. Mint got experts to list the variables before such investment decisions and which mid-tier lenders could win.
As a hectic year of deal-making in banking and financial services rolls to a close, experts are predicting that the mergers and acquisitions in 2026 will see mid-sized lenders and foreign capital taking centre-stage.
