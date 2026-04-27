Azul Arc, a 20-year-young software development company—one of the legion of boutique operators in India’s $246-billion offshore information technology (IT) services exports industry—faced a recurring problem until about a year ago. The company’s subsidiary in Mumbai, which relied on two of India’s largest publicly listed banks to receive payments from its US customers, suffered significant foreign-exchange (forex) conversion losses on each such transaction. It was losing as much as ₹3 per $1 even when the US dollar appreciated.
From SWIFT to swift: Why Indian exporters are trading legacy banks for high-speed fintech rails
SummaryLarge Indian banks that thrived on the SWIFT payments network are feeling the heat. The RBI has widened the playing field for cross-border transactions, opened it up to regulated non-bank payment platforms, and catalyzed competition. An inside story.
Azul Arc, a 20-year-young software development company—one of the legion of boutique operators in India’s $246-billion offshore information technology (IT) services exports industry—faced a recurring problem until about a year ago. The company’s subsidiary in Mumbai, which relied on two of India’s largest publicly listed banks to receive payments from its US customers, suffered significant foreign-exchange (forex) conversion losses on each such transaction. It was losing as much as ₹3 per $1 even when the US dollar appreciated.
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