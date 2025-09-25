As digital arrests rise, Parliament panel pitches a plan to hunt down cyber cons
Shouvik Das , Shayan Ghosh , Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 25 Sept 2025, 02:52 pm IST
- With online financial frauds on the rise, a parliamentary panel has recommended bold steps to protect individuals and fight cyber fraudsters. Implementation, however, could be tricky.
New Delhi/Mumbai: To crack down on surging online financial frauds such as ‘digital arrests’, a parliamentary panel has recommended that banks use government-issued IDs to trace, freeze, and blacklist mule accounts siphoning crores of rupees. Experts call it a crucial first step, but banks warn implementation will be difficult.
