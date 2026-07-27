India draws $32 billion in foreign capital as FCNR(B) deposits outpace 2013 mobilisation in just 45 days

India has attracted nearly $32 billion in foreign capital under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) special measures, with most of the inflows coming through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.
According to an Economic Times report, FCNR(B) inflows have already crossed the $26 billion mobilised under the RBI's 2013 scheme in just about 45 days, making this one of the fastest foreign currency deposit mobilisation drives in the country's history.
Malhotra said the RBI is closely monitoring whether existing deposits are simply being rolled over to take advantage of the higher interest rates offered under the new scheme. However, he said there is no indication that such activity is significant enough to raise concerns.
The RBI introduced special measures on June 5, offering concessional foreign-exchange swap arrangements to encourage overseas capital inflows. The initiative is aimed at strengthening India's balance of payments, supporting the rupee, and containing imported inflation.
The FCNR(B) deposit window will remain open until 30 September, while the facilities for External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) will continue until 31 December.
“Till date, banks have mobilised almost $32 billion. Obviously, most of it is coming through FCNR(B) deposits. The figures related to ECBs and OFCBs are lumpy. In addition, we have received more than $7 billion in inflows into government securities since 5 June, when the policy announcements were made. At this pace, the total inflows are likely to be robust,” Malhotra said.
He added that the RBI has found no meaningful evidence of existing deposits being recycled to benefit from the revised scheme.
“We do not find any prima facie evidence of recirculation of the existing deposits, in whatever form, to be of any significance or concern,” he said.
A recent State Bank of India (SBI) report estimates that FCNR(B) deposits under the scheme could eventually reach $65-70 billion. Including inflows through the FCNR(B), OFCB and ECB routes, total foreign capital mobilisation could rise to $80-85 billion.
The report also expects a large share of FCNR(B) deposits maturing in August and September 2026 to be renewed under the revised framework, as higher interest rates are likely to encourage depositors to reinvest.
Despite strong inflows, the Indian rupee remains close to its record low of around 96.15 against the US dollar, highlighting continued dollar demand in the domestic market.
"Markets are still trying to understand why the rupee has continued to weaken despite such strong foreign currency inflows," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI.
He said public sector banks, particularly the larger ones, have led the mobilisation drive by leveraging long-standing relationships with large overseas clients while adopting a balanced onshore-offshore funding strategy.
According to the SBI report, the RBI has taken a measured approach to intervening in the foreign exchange market since tensions in West Asia escalated. It estimates that the central bank has been selling an average of $14 million a day to slow the rupee's decline.
However, the report noted that while these interventions have had some effect, they have not significantly reduced exchange-rate volatility, suggesting that the scale of RBI's market operations has not been large enough to reverse the rupee's depreciation or meaningfully stabilise the currency.
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