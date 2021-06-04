India Inc hails RBI’s decision to prop up covid-hit sectors

ASSOCHAM secretary general Deepak Sood said the decision of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee to stay on course with the accommodative stance with a focus on the "equitable distribution" of liquidity sends an important message from the central bank to be reaching out to those affected the most by covid-19 pandemic, through increased and wider windows for soft lendings. “'RBI has been stellar in its performance right through this pandemic crisis with the result that all participants of the financial markets—stocks, bonds, banks, forex—have shown a great amount of resilience and adaptability to the ever-changing situation. Its coordination with the government has been excellent with the result that the fiscal and monetary arms of the system are in perfect sync to face the storm," he added.