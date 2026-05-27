Govt asks private banks to fast-track onboarding to insurance portal Jansuraksha

Harsh Kumar
2 min read27 May 2026, 06:24 PM IST
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Greater integration of large private lenders with the portal is expected to widen access, particularly among low-income and underserved households.
Summary
Greater integration of large private lenders with the portal is expected to widen access, particularly among low-income and underserved households amid the government's push for insurance for all

New Delhi: The finance ministry has asked major private sector banks to expedite onboarding to the Jansuraksha portal, the national platform for the government's social security insurance and pension schemes, according to multiple people aware of the matter.

The move aims to expand digital access to Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) through assisted banking, internet banking and self-service channels.

Greater integration of large private lenders with the portal is expected to widen access, particularly among low-income and underserved households amid the government's push for insurance for all for Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Private banks show lower participation in PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY mainly due to commercial realities. These schemes offer very low premiums, resulting in thin margins and limited profitability,” said a senior bank official on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

“Unlike public sector banks, private lenders focus on high-value urban customers, lending, wealth management, and fee-based products that deliver better returns.”

IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank are operational in ‘assisted mode’ and 'DIY mode', while integration of other channels remain pending, one of the persons said on condition of anonymity.

Assisted mode refers to branch-supported enrolment where bank staff or business correspondents log into the portal on behalf of the customer, complete the formalities and submit the application. In do-it-yourself of DIY mode, customers can enrol directly through the Jansuraksha website or the bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms.

Also Read | Behind the ₹590-crore alleged fraud at IDFC First Bank's branch in Haryana

IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are at various stages of onboarding, another person aware of the matter said.

According to the latest onboarding status, HDFC Bank is currently the most advanced private lender on the platform, having gone live with ‘assisted mode’ on 5 February, 2026. The bank has recorded over 1.33 million enrolments on the portal.

An email sent on Tuesday to the finance ministry, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Indian Banks’ Association, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank remained unanswered till the press time.

Unified platform

Launched on 9 May 2015, the Jansuraksha portal is the unified digital platform for enrolment and servicing of the government-backed PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY schemes. The schemes were designed to extend affordable financial protection and widen insurance and pension coverage.

“In today’s era of widespread digitisation, even across rural areas, this portal will make the entire process seamless,” said Mataprasad Pandey, vice president at Arete Capital, an investment advisory firm. "However, significant efforts must still be directed toward raising awareness, as those who need these key government initiatives most are often left behind simply due to a lack of information.”

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Earlier this month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said more than 27 crore people were enrolled under PMJJBY, 58 crore under PMSBY and 9 crore under APY.

Sitharaman also said PMJJBY has paid claims of over 21,500 crore to more than 1.07 million families, and PMSBY claims of nearly 3,660 crore have been settled for more than 184,000 families.

“Accelerating private bank integration with the Jansuraksha portal is critical for taking low-cost insurance and pension products to scale,” said Rahul Singh, associate professor at OP Jindal Global University.

“Large private lenders have deep digital reach and customer bases, and faster onboarding can significantly improve enrolments, renewals and claim servicing under PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY, particularly among underserved and first-time social security users,” Singh added.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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