MUMBAI , BANKS : India needs more banks that can match the scale of its largest lender State Bank of India ( SBI ), Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

Sitharaman also highlighted the need to scale up banking to meet the changing requirements of the economy and industry, according to a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The finance minister was in Mumbai to attend the 74th annual general meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“The way in which the economy is shifting to a different plane altogether, the way in which industry is adapting, so many new challenges keep arising. To address these challenges, we need not just more, but bigger banks," she said.

Sitharaman said that industry should imagine how Indian banking has to be in the immediate and long-term future. “If we look at the post-covid scenario, India’s banking contour will have to be very unique to India, where there has been an extremely successful adoption of digitization," she said.

She said there are wide disparities in access to financial services and there are parts of our country where brick-and-mortar banks are necessary. The minister asked IBA to improve banking access in every district through a rationalized approach and optimal utilization of digital technologies.

To achieve this, she advised IBA to carry out digitized location-wise mapping of all bank branches for every district of the nation.

“Almost two-thirds of nearly 750,000 panchayats have optical fibre. The IBA should consider this and conduct an exercise and decide where banks should have a physical presence and where we are able to serve customers even without it. IBA should take the initiative and complement government’s efforts for financial inclusion and enhancing access to financial services, especially in unserved and under-served areas," she said.

That apart, the minister also said banks need to adapt with the fast changes in technology. “What we think is latest today will be outdated in a year or so; we have to thus acquire resources to constantly update ourselves," she said.

Such nimbleness and agility are especially important for us to achieve the ambitious export targets we have set, she said.

Sitharaman also highlighted the needs for homegrown payment network unified payments interface (UPI) be strengthened. “In the payment world today, Indian UPI has actually made a very big impression. A RuPay card which was not as glamorous as a foreign card is now accepted in so many different parts of the world, symbolic of India’s futuristic digital payment intentions," she said.

She said that the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) is not a bad bank. “It is a formulation which is intended to clean up banks’ assets and dispose of non-performing assets (NPAs) in a speedy manner. Banks are now able to raise money from the market; hence, the burden on the government to recapitalize banks will be less, this is how we want banks to function—a lot more professional, with a changed mindset," she added.

