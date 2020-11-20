However, analysts feel this time the RBI may indeed warm up to the idea. The rationale is simple. The Indian economy needs big banks promoted by deep pocketed entities that can easily finance the needs of the economy. “For a capital starved banking sector, the only way is to tap domestic promoters to grow. I think some of the recommendations are path breaking if adopted," said Abizer Diwanji, partner and national leader- financial services at E&Y. Diwanji believes that the RBI may first allow big NBFCs to turn them into banks. Such lenders already have the track record needed. Some of them also have robust processes that rival that of banks. “We need large scale lending in India and NBFCs turning into banks will help this," said Diwanji. Analysts believe that NBFC shares may gain although these are just recommendations and not rules yet.