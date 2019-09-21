New Delhi: India Overseas Bank on Saturday said it has raised 500 crore through bonds.

"India Overseas Bank has mobilised 500 crore through its issue of Basel lll Complaint Tier ll bonds today," it said in a statement.

The funds mobilised will be used to meet growth requirement apart from regulatory requirement, the statement said.

"The base size of the issue was 500 crore with a greenshoe option of 300 crore. The bank received bids worth 855 crore with various coupon rates. However, the bank has decided to accept the bids for a base issue size i.e. 500 crore," it said.

