New Delhi: India Overseas Bank on Saturday said it has raised ₹500 crore through bonds.

"India Overseas Bank has mobilised ₹500 crore through its issue of Basel lll Complaint Tier ll bonds today," it said in a statement.

The funds mobilised will be used to meet growth requirement apart from regulatory requirement, the statement said.

"The base size of the issue was ₹500 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹300 crore. The bank received bids worth ₹855 crore with various coupon rates. However, the bank has decided to accept the bids for a base issue size i.e. ₹500 crore," it said.

