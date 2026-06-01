Sairam Krishna, a 38-year-old information technology (IT) solution architect from Mumbai, with a salaried job of ₹30 lakh a year, isn’t the stereotype of a payday-loan borrower. But after a medical emergency in 2023, he found himself trapped in the quagmire of short-tenure digital credit.
Dark distribution: How usurious payday loan apps outlived RBI’s crackdown and Play Store bans
SummaryA click can lead to a 600% annual percentage trap! When the RBI purged predatory loan apps from app stores, the market didn’t vanish—it evolved. Our inside story on the new playbook, one of web mirrors, APK downloads, and WhatsApp funnels.
Sairam Krishna, a 38-year-old information technology (IT) solution architect from Mumbai, with a salaried job of ₹30 lakh a year, isn’t the stereotype of a payday-loan borrower. But after a medical emergency in 2023, he found himself trapped in the quagmire of short-tenure digital credit.
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