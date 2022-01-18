India Post Payments Bank customer base crosses 5 crore mark

India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) today announced that it has crossed 5 crore customers mark in just three of commencement of operations to become one of the fastest growing digital payments bank in the country.

IPPB opened up these five crore accounts in digital and paperless mode through its 1.36 lakh post offices, out of which 1.20 lakh are in rural areas with the help of about 1.47 lakh doorstep banking service providers.

"With this, IPPB has achieved the world’s largest digital ﬁnancial literacy programme by building a ﬁnancially aware and empowered customer-base leveraging the strength of 2,80,000 Post Oﬃce employees. IPPB has further stated that it has taken the digital banking to the grassroots-levels through Interoperable Payments and Settlement Systems of NPCI, RBI and UIDAI offering services in over 13 languages," the ministry of communications said in a statement.

Out of the total account holders, around 48% were women account holders, while 52% were male that indicated the Bank’s focus on bringing the women customers under the banking network.

About 98% of accounts of women were opened at the doorsteps and over 68% of women were availing DBT beneﬁts. IPPB revealed that it attracted youths to avail digital banking services. Over 41% of account holders were in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

“At India Post, we are committed towards becoming one of the largest ﬁnancial inclusion networks in India, covering both urban and rural India. Reaching to ﬁve crore customers in a short span of 3 years speaks of the success of this model of providing cost – eﬀective, simple, easy and secure digital ecosystem, particularly to rural India. We are happy that we could empower rural women too, to avail the banking services at their doorsteps," Secretary, Department of Posts said.

Venkatramu, MD & CEO, IPPB said, “It is a moment of pride for the Bank, as we have moved from strength to strength while building this customer base while providing uninterrupted banking and G2C services even during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Bank is able to scale its customer acquisition on a fully digital and paperless banking platform serving people at their doorstep. The bank is committed to serve the rural, under-banked and unbanked citizens through collaboration & co-creation of suitable products & services."

