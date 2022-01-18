India Post Payments Bank customer base crosses 5 crore mark

“At India Post, we are committed towards becoming one of the largest ﬁnancial inclusion networks in India, covering both urban and rural India. Reaching to ﬁve crore customers in a short span of 3 years speaks of the success of this model of providing cost – eﬀective, simple, easy and secure digital ecosystem, particularly to rural India. We are happy that we could empower rural women too, to avail the banking services at their doorsteps," Secretary, Department of Posts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}