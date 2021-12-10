India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Friday said it has tied up with National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) bill payments system Bharat BillPay to facilitate cash-based bill payments service at customer’s doorstep.

Payments for various utility bills can be done on the Bharat BillPay platform and the facility will be made available to non- IPPB customers as well.

The aim is to provide access to payment solutions to millions of unbanked and underserved customers in remote locations at their doorstep, NPCI said in its statement. The service will enable payments of mobile postpaid, D2H recharge, school fees, and other utility services by using the bank's mobile banking service.

“Leveraging the last mile network of Department of Posts and IPPB’s technology driven digital banking platform, Bharat BillPay offers a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible anytime anywhere bill payment service to all customers across India with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions," said J. Venkatramu, MD and CEO, IPPB.

“With this collaboration, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. and IPPB are set to empower citizens by enabling bill payments at the doorstep through our ubiquitous network of Gramin Dak Sevaks and Postal staff."

Customers will also have the option to pay utility bills by visiting their nearest post office. IPPB said it has revamped its bill payments platform by including more product features and various user interface-related enhancements and with this upgrade, over 20,000 billers on the Bharat Bill Payment System will be available to customers of various banks and IPPB.

New features of the upgraded Bharat BillPay include payment of any recurring bills through cash mode, updated transaction history with maximum details, option to set transaction alerts and reminders, enhanced on-screen user experience, addition, selection, and modification of billers and enabling notifications, snooze alerts and reminders.

Bharat BillPay provides recurring payment facility of billing of electricity, DTH, gas, education fees, water, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, health and life insurance, cable TV subscription fees, mobile postpaid and prepaid recharges, municipal services and taxes and several others.

