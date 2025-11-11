The 500% market mystery: Is another wave of mergers fuelling the PSU bank stock rally?
Abhishek Mukherjee 11 min read 11 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
A financial paradox is unfolding in India: while multi-billion-dollar FDI deals are pouring into private banks, reaffirming investor confidence, the once-struggling PSU banks have scripted a stunning turnaround, with their index soaring nearly 500% in five years, leaving the Bank Nifty far behind.
New Delhi: His name often crops up in India’s gloriously unhinged political discourse, yet it is easy to forget that George Soros ranks among the greatest investors of all time. His flagship multibillion-dollar hedge fund, Quantum, once the world’s largest, delivered a compounded annual return of about 30% for three decades beginning in the 1970s, outperforming Wall Street titans like Warren Buffett.
