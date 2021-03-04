India Rating expects NBFCs to grow by 9.5% in FY22

While stress among NBFCs has moderated owing to government schemes, Ind-Ra expects asset quality to remain elevated. Any recovery would hinge on economic gaining momentum in fiscal year 2022, it said. That said the rating agency expects lower softer delinquencies and moderate addition to gross non-performing assets. As on 30 September 2020, the system-level stressed assets for NBFCs stood at 8%. The rating agency expects 1.5%-3% of the book getting restructured and 100-150bps addition to existing GNPA, leading to an overall stressed book of 9.5%-11% for these NBFCs. Credit cost is expected to normalise for non-banks for FY22 due to the higher COVID provision taken in fiscal year 2021.

