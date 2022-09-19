India Ratings raises bank credit growth expectation to 13% in FY23, maintains outlook

India Ratings has also raised its credit growth expectation in FY23 to 13% from 10% earlier. Factors driving this upward revision are multifold, it said. The rise in working capital demand even as capex is likely to see some moderation, given the build-up of macro uncertainties; with the adverse interest rate cycle there is a visible shift from capital markets to the banking system for longer term funding; and the revival in credit demand from the corporate segment is better than expected.