The agency also revised its credit growth estimates to 6.9% in FY21 from earlier 1.8%, and 8.9% in FY22.It said that about 1.24% of the total bank book is under incremental proforma NPA and about 1.75% of the total book could be restructured by end-FY21. This is the incremental stress purely on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and does not include the slippages that banks would witness in the normal course of business, it said.