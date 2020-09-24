Indian banks to be among the last to recover from covid crisis: S&P

The impact of the pandemic and an ensuing lockdown in March, left millions without jobs in India as the economy came to a near-grinding halt. However, the growth of infections continues unabated even as the economy is gradually reopening. S&P said as on 21 September, covid-19 infections in China were under 100,000 and was much lower than Brazil (4.5 million), India (5.4 million), and Russia (1.1 million), citing Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.