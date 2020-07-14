India’s financial sector to see record levels of bad loans in six months: Rajan

In her presentation at the webinar, Prachi Mishra, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs said she expects GDP to contract 4.4% in FY21 and that the uncertainty around the country’s medium term growth outlook continues to be very high. “There are several unknowns—how the virus will evolve globally and domestically, how successful government actions will be in limiting the spread of the virus, how quickly potential vaccines globally will develop, how strongly and for how long people will choose to cautiously avoid normal activities, and how effective macroeconomic policies will be in supporting the economy," she added.