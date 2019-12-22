Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by 5% during the second half of the financial year ended September 2019. The reserves jumped to $433.70 billion as of September against $412.87 in March.

The Reserve Bank of India published the figures in half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves as part of its efforts towards enhanced transparency and levels of disclosure.

At the end of September 2019, the foreign exchange reserves cover of imports stood at 10 months compared with 9.6 months at the end of September, RBI said in its report.

The ratio of short term debt to reserves which was 26.3% at the end of March 2019 declined to 25.5% at the end of June 2019.

As at end-September, 2019, the Reserve Bank held 618.17 tonnes of gold, with 325.87 tonnes being held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements, while the remaining gold is held domestically.

In dollar terms, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserve increased to 6.1% at the end of September from 5.6% as of March 30.

India's forex reserves for the week ended 13 December stood at $454.492 billion on account of increase in foreign currency assets.