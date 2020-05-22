India's GDP growth in 2020-21 to remain in negative category: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India today trimmed India's growth forecast for this year as the coronavirus pandemic had severely impacted economic activities. "The GDP growth in 2020-21 is expected to remain in the negative category with some pick up in second half," said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during the press conference today.

The central bank of India gave a directional inflation guidance instead of one with level, citing complications due to partial release of data by the NSO. “The Monetary Policy Committee assessed that inflation outlook is highly uncertain," Das said.

The central bank of India gave a directional inflation guidance instead of one with level, citing complications due to partial release of data by the NSO. "The Monetary Policy Committee assessed that inflation outlook is highly uncertain," Das said.

“The MPC is of the view headline inflation will remain firm in first half of 2020 but will ease in second half," says RBI governor.

“By Q3 and Q4 of financial year it is expected that headline inflation will fall below the target of 4%," Das said.

Combination of fiscal, monetary and administrative actions will create conditions for revival of economy in the second half of FY21, Das added.

The revenues have been impacted severely due to slowdown in economic activity amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus lockdown is likely to limit India's GDP growth to -6% to 1% in the financial year 2020-21, NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission said.