India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

To address these concerns, for at least two years, NPCI has been considering capping the market share that a single third-party UPI app can accumulate. Its resolve was strengthened after the Yes Bank-PhonePe fiasco earlier this year. In March, PhonePe, which had partnered with Yes Bank (entities without a banking license need tie-ups with banks to offer UPI services) suffered a service outage after the Reserve Bank of India issue a moratorium on the latter. It caused a crisis not just for PhonePe but for NPCI, too, as a large part of UPI collapsed instantly. Though PhonePe resumed its service within 36 hours after promptly finalizing a partnership with ICICI Bank, NPCI’s fears about systemic risk were realised.