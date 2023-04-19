India, UK discuss sustainable finance, crypto assets1 min read 19 Apr 2023, 11:59 PM IST
- India and the UK offiials discussed banking trends and emerging vulnerabilities and risks in the sector
NEW DELHI : India and the UK held the second India-UK financial markets dialogue in London on Wednesday, where senior officials from both nations, including representatives from regulatory agencies, discussed key areas of cooperation in financial markets, a joint statement from the countries said.
