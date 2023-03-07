Indian Bank debuts special fixed deposit to mark International Women's Day3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- The public sector lender Indian Bank debuts a special fixed deposit (FD) of 400 days for women to mark International Women's Day.
The public sector lender Indian Bank debuts a special fixed deposit (FD) of 400 days for women to mark International Women's Day. The bank has introduced "IND Super 400 Days," a special retail term deposit product specifically for women only, and is allowing deposits starting from Rs.10000 to less than 2 Crore for 400 days in the form of FD/MMD with callable options. The scheme is a limited-time period deal, and the scheme will be valid till 30.04.2023, according to the bank.
