Indian Bank hikes FD rates by 20 bps effective from today: Check details3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 04:32 PM IST
- Indian Bank, a public sector bank in India founded in 1907 and based in Chennai, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore.
Indian Bank, a public sector bank in India founded in 1907 and based in Chennai, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of today, March 4, 2023. After the modification, the bank raised its interest rate by 20 basis points on a select tenor, and retail customers can now earn up to 6.70% on their deposits.
