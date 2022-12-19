Indian Bank launches special fixed deposit of 555 days with returns up to 7.15%3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- The public sector lender Indian Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Indian Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 19, 2022. Along with this adjustment, the bank also announced the availability of the "IND SHAKTI 555 DAYS" special retail term deposit product, which has a minimum amount of Rs. 5000 and runs for 555 days with an interest rate of 7.00% for the general public and 7.15% for senior citizens.