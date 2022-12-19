Indian Bank launches special fixed deposit of 555 days with returns up to 7.15%

For deposits up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. On deposits made for 15 days to 10 years, the higher rate would be available in addition to the standard rate. For deposit buckets of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest will be provided over and above the additional rate (0.50 + 0.25 = 0.75) that is already offered for regular senior citizens on term deposits. The "IB- Golden Ager" a special term deposit account for super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above) is provided by Indian Bank promising an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over and above the rate of 0.50% or 50 bps currently being offered for standard senior citizens on term deposit for all maturity tenors.