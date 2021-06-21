Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Indian Bank opens 4,000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at 142.15/share

Indian Bank opens 4,000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at 142.15/share

Premium
Indian Bank stock closed 4% higher at 145.50 apiece on BSE.
1 min read . 21 Jun 2021 PTI

  • The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at 142.15 per share.

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at 142.15 per share.

The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The committee approved the floor price for the QIP at 142.15 per equity share. Floor price is the minimum price set for an issue, below which an offer cannot be made.

"The bank may, in accordance with the special resolution of the shareholders, at its discretion offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price in the QIP," it added.

Further, a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount for the equity share to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), pursuant to the QIP, it said.

In March this year, the committee of directors had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.

Indian Bank stock closed 4 per cent higher at 145.50 apiece on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!