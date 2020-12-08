OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Indian Bank raises 1,048 cr through private placement of Basel III compliant bonds
Indian Bank shares jumped 15.44% to close at ₹85.60 apiece on BSE. (Photo: Mint)
Indian Bank shares jumped 15.44% to close at 85.60 apiece on BSE. (Photo: Mint)

Indian Bank raises 1,048 cr through private placement of Basel III compliant bonds

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 08:05 PM IST PTI

The bonds will bear a coupon rate of 8.44% per annum payable annually

NEW DELHI : State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has raised 1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to 1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will bear a coupon rate of 8.44% per annum payable annually, it said.

The placement of the bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform), Indian Bank said.

Indian Bank shares jumped 15.44% to close at 85.60 apiece on BSE.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout