NEW DELHI : State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has raised ₹1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to ₹1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will bear a coupon rate of 8.44% per annum payable annually, it said.

The placement of the bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform), Indian Bank said.

Indian Bank shares jumped 15.44% to close at ₹85.60 apiece on BSE.





