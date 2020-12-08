Indian Bank raises ₹1,048 cr through private placement of Basel III compliant bonds1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 08:05 PM IST
NEW DELHI : State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has raised ₹1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.
The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to ₹1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds will bear a coupon rate of 8.44% per annum payable annually, it said.
The placement of the bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform), Indian Bank said.
Indian Bank shares jumped 15.44% to close at ₹85.60 apiece on BSE.
