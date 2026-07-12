Indian Bank targets $2 billion mobilization through FCNR(B) deposits: MD & CEO Binod Kumar

Harsh Kumar
3 min read12 Jul 2026, 06:19 PM IST
logo
Indian Bank's move follows RBI's decision in June to introduce a temporary dollar-rupee swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilized between 8 June and 30 September 2026.
Summary
Indian Bank plans to raise $2 billion through RBI's FCNR(B) swap window by September. So far, it has mobilized $140 million, with MD Binod Kumar stating that pricing, not the availability of dollars, is the main challenge. 

State-owned Indian Bank is targeting $2 billion in foreign currency deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) special FCNR(B) deposit window, with $140 million already achieved, said managing director and chief executive officer Binod Kumar in an interview. The key challenge is pricing, not demand for foreign currency, and banks should support RBI's objective of attracting dollar inflows, even on a ‘no-profit, no-loss’ basis if required.

“We have set a target of mobilising around $2 billion before the window closes, and I am hopeful we will achieve it. We already have a pipeline of nearly $1 billion. Once those transactions are completed and converted, we should be able to achieve the target," said Kumar.

Other PSU banks have similar targets, for instance Punjab National Bank is chasing $2.5-3 billion.

This follows RBI's decision in June to introduce a temporary dollar-rupee swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilized between 8 June and 30 September 2026, with swap access available until mid-October. Higher FCNR(B) inflows would strengthen banks' foreign-currency resources, improve liquidity, support the country's foreign-exchange reserves, and provide an additional cushion for the rupee.

Also Read | June retail inflation likely climbed to 4.2%, breached RBI target: Mint poll

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a high-level review with state-run banks on foreign currency mobilization on Monday, as Mint had reported earlier.

FCNR(B) deposits are fixed-term foreign currency deposits maintained by NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizens of India in designated foreign currencies such as the US dollar, pound sterling, euro, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar and Australian dollar. Since the deposits remain denominated in foreign currency, depositors are insulated from exchange-rate fluctuations, while both principal and interest remain freely repatriable.

Kumar further added that the only challenge is pricing. Banks should not be greedy.

“We should understand why RBI has opened this FCNR(B) window. The objective is to bring more dollars into the country after significant foreign currency outflows. Even if we have to participate on a no-profit, no-loss basis, we should do so. There is no shortage of dollars; the key issue is pricing. Even if we have to raise funds at a slightly higher cost, I am comfortable with that,” he added.

Also Read | How RBI’s FCNR move looks to flip the script for Indian banks

While talking about the MSME portfolio, due to the geopolitical situation, particularly among exporters, he said that the bank has not seen any major impact.

“Our MSME gross NPA has improved from 7.99% to 4.69% year-on-year, and sequentially from 4.73% to 4.69%,” he said. Kumar said he expected some sectors to face pressure. However, exporters have shown surprising strength, with no major stress evident so far. He credited this to robust domestic consumption and the government taking on much of the increase in fuel costs, which has likely protected many sectors from strain.

On the growth outlook for the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio in FY27, Kumar said he expects RAM credit to grow by around 15-16%.

“This quarter, it grew 14.8%. Retail grew about 19%, MSME about 17%, while agriculture grew nearly 10%. Agriculture growth was slower because of the revised RBI gold loan guidelines that became effective from 1 April, but the segment has started picking up,” he added.

Also Read | Why RBI is concerned about three state-run general insurers

Regarding the recovery guidance for FY27, he said banks have guided recoveries of 4,500-5,500 crore. “During the first quarter itself, recoveries stood at around 1,845 crore,” he added.

On the technology front, they said there is an overall IT budget of around 2,000 crore, covering IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and other digital initiatives.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.