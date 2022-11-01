Indian Bank to hike lending rate by 15-35 bps across tenures

Indian Bank to hike lending rate by 15-35 bps across tenures1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
- The aforesaid revision in Benchmark Lending Rates are effective from 3 November 2022 till next review
The public-sector bank Indian Bank announced the hike of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15-35 basis points across tenors, the bank said on Tuesday.
The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is linked to the majority of consumer loans such as car, auto, and personal, will increase from 7.85 per cent to 8.10 per cent.
The minimal lending rate or the internal benchmark below which a bank is prohibited from lending is known as the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR).
The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.
The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised in the range of 7.40 to 7.90 per cent for Indian Bank.
The overnight MCLR rate has will increase from 7.05 per cent to 7.40 per cent, one month rate from will increase from 7.25 per cent to 7.50 per cent. While the 3 month rate will increase from 7.45 per cent to 7.65 per cent, and 6 month rate will increase from 7.70 pr cent to 7.90 per cent.
The bank increased the MCLR across all tenors in response to the adjustment, and the hike in lending rates is aligned with the RBI's 50 basis point increase in the repo rate to 5.9 per cent.
Since May this year, RBI has hiked the repo rate by a total 190 basis points. The increase in the repo-linked lending rates and the MCLRs has made loans costlier for the consumers.