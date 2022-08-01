Indian Bank to hike MCLR by 10 to 20 bps across loan tenures from August 3

Meanwhile, ahead of the policy meeting of RBI going to be conducted this week, other leading banks such as ICICI Bank, PNB and Bank of India (BOI) have also hiked their MCLR. ICICI Bank has increased MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors, while the BOI has increased the MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also raised its MCLR by 10 bps, across all tenors. With effect from 1st August 2022, the new MCLR rates will be in force according to the banks. Borrowers who have taken out home, vehicle, and personal loans from any of the above banks, would have to pay higher equivalent monthly instalments (EMIs) in the upcoming months as a result of the rise in MCLR.

