Indian banks are in for a 20-trillion hole

A Bloomberg news report published in early July points out that the rating firms have submitted a document to RBI where they have suggested that they will have to stop publishing credit scores of many companies which haven’t been providing adequate information or have stopped paying the fees to rating firms. This could potentially impact nearly half of the companies which currently go through a regular rating exercise. Hence, many companies are in trouble and want to hide that by not sharing information. Clearly, in the months to come, many of these firms will not be in a position to continue repaying their loans.